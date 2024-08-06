EPlus: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HERNDON, Va. (AP) — HERNDON, Va. (AP) — EPlus Inc. (PLUS) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $27.3…

HERNDON, Va. (AP) — HERNDON, Va. (AP) — EPlus Inc. (PLUS) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $27.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Herndon, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $1.02. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were $1.13 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.17 per share.

The computer products reseller posted revenue of $544.5 million in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $555.2 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PLUS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PLUS

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.