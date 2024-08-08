Epam: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEWTOWN, Pa. (AP) — NEWTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Epam Systems Inc. (EPAM) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $98.6…

NEWTOWN, Pa. (AP) — NEWTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Epam Systems Inc. (EPAM) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $98.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Newtown, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of $1.70. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.45 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.26 per share.

The information technology services provider posted revenue of $1.15 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.14 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, Epam expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.65 to $2.73.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.15 billion to $1.16 billion for the fiscal third quarter.

Epam expects full-year earnings in the range of $10.20 to $10.40 per share, with revenue ranging from $4.59 billion to $4.63 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EPAM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EPAM

