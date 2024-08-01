EOG Resources: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — EOG Resources Inc. (EOG) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $1.69 billion. The Houston-based…

The Houston-based company said it had net income of $2.95 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $3.16 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.98 per share.

The oil and gas company posted revenue of $6.03 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.06 billion.

