Envista: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BREA, Calif. (AP) — BREA, Calif. (AP) — Envista Holdings Corp. (NVST) on Wednesday reported a loss of $1.15 billion in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Brea, California-based company said it had a loss of $6.69. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 11 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 27 cents per share.

The maker of dental products posted revenue of $633.1 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $648 million.

