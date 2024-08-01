Enviri: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Enviri Corporation (NVRI) on Thursday reported a loss of $13.6 million in its second…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Enviri Corporation (NVRI) on Thursday reported a loss of $13.6 million in its second quarter.

The Philadelphia-based company said it had a loss of 17 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, were 2 cents per share.

The industrial services company posted revenue of $610 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, Enviri expects its per-share earnings to range from 1 cent to 8 cents.

The company expects full-year results to range from a loss of 9 cents per share to a loss of 7 cents per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NVRI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NVRI

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.