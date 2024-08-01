Enviri: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Enviri Corporation (NVRI) on Thursday reported a loss of $13.6 million in its second quarter.
The Philadelphia-based company said it had a loss of 17 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, were 2 cents per share.
The industrial services company posted revenue of $610 million in the period.
For the current quarter ending in September, Enviri expects its per-share earnings to range from 1 cent to 8 cents.
The company expects full-year results to range from a loss of 9 cents per share to a loss of 7 cents per share.
