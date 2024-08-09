Envestnet: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BERWYN, Pa. (AP) — BERWYN, Pa. (AP) — Envestnet Inc. (ENV) on Friday reported a loss of $79.2 million in…

BERWYN, Pa. (AP) — BERWYN, Pa. (AP) — Envestnet Inc. (ENV) on Friday reported a loss of $79.2 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Berwyn, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of $1.44. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 55 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 63 cents per share.

The financial services firm posted revenue of $348.3 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $342.9 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ENV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ENV

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.