Entravision Communications: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — Entravision Communications Corp. (EVC) on Thursday reported a loss of $31.7 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Santa Monica, California-based company said it had a loss of 35 cents. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, came to 4 cents per share.

The Spanish-language media company posted revenue of $82.7 million in the period.

