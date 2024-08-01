Entergy: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Entergy Corp. (ETR) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $48.9 million.
On a per-share basis, the New Orleans-based company said it had profit of 23 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.92 per share.
The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.77 per share.
The power company posted revenue of $2.95 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.98 billion.
Entergy expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.05 to $7.35 per share.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ETR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ETR
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.