Enovis: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Enovis Corporation (ENOV) on Wednesday reported a loss of $18.6 million in its second quarter.

The Wilmington, Delaware-based company said it had a loss of 34 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, were 62 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 60 cents per share.

The manufacturing and engineering company posted revenue of $525.2 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $528.9 million.

Enovis expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.62 to $2.77 per share.

