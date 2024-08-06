Enhabit: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Enhabit Inc. (EHAB) on Tuesday reported a loss of $200,000 in its second quarter.…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Enhabit Inc. (EHAB) on Tuesday reported a loss of $200,000 in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had a loss of less than 1 cent. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 7 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 6 cents per share.

The provider of home health and hospice services posted revenue of $260.6 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $266 million.

Enhabit expects full-year earnings in the range of 19 cents to 37 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $1.05 billion to $1.06 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EHAB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EHAB

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.