EnerSys: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

READING, Pa. (AP) — READING, Pa. (AP) — EnerSys (ENS) on Wednesday reported net income of $70.1 million in its…

READING, Pa. (AP) — READING, Pa. (AP) — EnerSys (ENS) on Wednesday reported net income of $70.1 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Reading, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of $1.71 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.98 per share.

The maker of industrial batteries posted revenue of $852.9 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $877.6 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, EnerSys expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.05 to $2.15.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $880 million to $920 million for the fiscal second quarter.

EnerSys expects full-year earnings in the range of $8.80 to $9.20 per share, with revenue ranging from $3.74 billion to $3.89 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ENS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ENS

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.