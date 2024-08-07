Energy Transfer LP: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Energy Transfer LP (ET) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $1.31 billion. On a…

Listen now to WTOP News

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Energy Transfer LP (ET) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $1.31 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had net income of 35 cents.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 36 cents per share.

The energy-related services provider posted revenue of $20.73 billion in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ET at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ET

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.