Energous: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 8, 2024, 6:17 PM

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Energous Corp. (WATT) on Thursday reported a loss of $4.3 million in its second quarter.

The San Jose, California-based company said it had a loss of 65 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 71 cents per share.

The maker of wire-free charging technology posted revenue of $46,000 in the period.

