Energizer: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ST. LOUIS (AP) — ST. LOUIS (AP) — Energizer Holdings Inc. (ENR) on Tuesday reported a loss of $43.8 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the St. Louis-based company said it had a loss of 61 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 79 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 67 cents per share.

The battery and personal care products company posted revenue of $701.4 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $705.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Energizer expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.10 to $1.20.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.20 to $3.30 per share.

