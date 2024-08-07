Enerflex: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CALGARY ALBERTA, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY ALBERTA, Alberta (AP) — Enerflex Ltd. (EFXT) on Wednesday reported profit of $5 million…

CALGARY ALBERTA, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY ALBERTA, Alberta (AP) — Enerflex Ltd. (EFXT) on Wednesday reported profit of $5 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Calgary Alberta, Alberta-based company said it had profit of 4 cents.

The energy infrastructure provider posted revenue of $614 million in the period.

