Encompass Health: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Encompass Health Corp. (EHC) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $114.1…

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Encompass Health Corp. (EHC) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $114.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Birmingham, Alabama-based company said it had net income of $1.12. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.11 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.01 per share.

The rehabilitation hospital operator posted revenue of $1.3 billion in the period, which met Street forecasts.

Encompass Health expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.97 to $4.22 per share, with revenue in the range of $5.28 billion to $5.35 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EHC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EHC

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.