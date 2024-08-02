Enbridge: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Enbridge Inc. (ENB) on Friday reported second-quarter net income of $1.42 billion.…

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Enbridge Inc. (ENB) on Friday reported second-quarter net income of $1.42 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had profit of 63 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 42 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 45 cents per share.

The oil and natural gas transportation and power transmission company posted revenue of $8.29 billion in the period.

