Enanta Pharmaceuticals: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WATERTOWN, Mass. (AP) — WATERTOWN, Mass. (AP) — Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ENTA) on Monday reported a loss of $22.7 million…

WATERTOWN, Mass. (AP) — WATERTOWN, Mass. (AP) — Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ENTA) on Monday reported a loss of $22.7 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Watertown, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of $1.07 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.49 per share.

The biotechnology company posted revenue of $18 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $17.3 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ENTA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ENTA

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.