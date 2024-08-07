Emerson Electric: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ST. LOUIS (AP) — ST. LOUIS (AP) — Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $329…

ST. LOUIS (AP) — ST. LOUIS (AP) — Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $329 million.

On a per-share basis, the St. Louis-based company said it had profit of 57 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, came to $1.43 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.42 per share.

The maker of process controls systems, valves and analytical instruments posted revenue of $4.38 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.45 billion.

Emerson Electric expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.45 to $5.50 per share.

