Emergent Biosolutions: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (AP) — GAITHERSBURG, Md. (AP) — Emergent Biosolutions Inc. (EBS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $283.1 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Gaithersburg, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of $5.38. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $2.32 per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $254.7 million in the period.

Emergent Biosolutions expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.05 billion to $1.13 billion.

