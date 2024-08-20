Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Emeren Group: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Emeren Group: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 20, 2024, 8:38 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NORWALK, Conn. (AP) — NORWALK, Conn. (AP) — Emeren Group Ltd (SOL) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $392,000.

On a per-share basis, the Norwalk, Connecticut-based company said it had net income of 1 cent.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 7 cents per share.

The solar energy company posted revenue of $30.1 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $21.1 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SOL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SOL

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up