Emcore: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BUDD LAKE, N.J. (AP) — BUDD LAKE, N.J. (AP) — Emcore Corp. (EMKR) on Tuesday reported a loss of $16.9 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Budd Lake, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of $1.87 per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 49 cents per share.

The maker of components for communications gear and solar panels posted revenue of $20.4 million in the period.

