Embraer: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAO JOSE DOS CAMPOS, Brazil (AP) — SAO JOSE DOS CAMPOS, Brazil (AP) — Embraer SA (ERJ) on Thursday reported…

SAO JOSE DOS CAMPOS, Brazil (AP) — SAO JOSE DOS CAMPOS, Brazil (AP) — Embraer SA (ERJ) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $99.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Sao Jose Dos Campos, Brazil-based company said it had net income of 54 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 44 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 24 cents per share.

The plane and jet manufacturer posted revenue of $1.49 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.4 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ERJ at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ERJ

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.