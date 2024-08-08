Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Eletrobras: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Eletrobras: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 8, 2024, 1:04 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA (EBR) on Thursday reported earnings of $334.4 million in its second quarter.

The Rio De Janeiro-based company said it had profit of 14 cents per share.

The electric utility posted revenue of $1.61 billion in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EBR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EBR

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up