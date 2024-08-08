Eletrobras: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA (EBR) on Thursday reported earnings of $334.4 million in its second quarter.
The Rio De Janeiro-based company said it had profit of 14 cents per share.
The electric utility posted revenue of $1.61 billion in the period.
