Editas: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Editas Medicine Inc. (EDIT) on Wednesday reported a loss of $67.6 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 82 cents.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 69 cents per share.

The genome editing company posted revenue of $513,000 in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.8 million.

