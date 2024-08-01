Ecovyst: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MALVERN, Pa. (AP) — MALVERN, Pa. (AP) — Ecovyst Inc. (ECVT) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $8.3 million. The…

MALVERN, Pa. (AP) — MALVERN, Pa. (AP) — Ecovyst Inc. (ECVT) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $8.3 million.

The Malvern, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of 7 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 12 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 14 cents per share.

The specialty chemical producer posted revenue of $182.8 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, Ecovyst expects its per-share earnings to range from 12 cents to 18 cents.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of 45 cents to 63 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $700 million to $740 million.

