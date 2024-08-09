EchoStar: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — EchoStar Corp. (SATS) on Friday reported a loss of $205.6 million in…

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — EchoStar Corp. (SATS) on Friday reported a loss of $205.6 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Englewood, Colorado-based company said it had a loss of 76 cents.

The seller of set-top boxes and provider of satellite services to Dish Network posted revenue of $3.95 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.98 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SATS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SATS

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.