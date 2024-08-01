Eaton: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Eaton Corp. PLC (ETN) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $993 million. On a…

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Eaton Corp. PLC (ETN) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $993 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dublin-based company said it had profit of $2.48. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $2.73 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.61 per share.

The power management company posted revenue of $6.35 billion in the period, meeting Street forecasts.

For the current quarter ending in September, Eaton expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.73 to $2.83.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $10.65 to $10.75 per share.

