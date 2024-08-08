E.l.f. Beauty: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — E.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of…

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — E.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $47.6 million.

The Oakland, California-based company said it had net income of 81 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.10 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 83 cents per share.

The cosmetics company posted revenue of $324.5 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $303.6 million.

E.l.f. Beauty expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.36 to $3.41 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.28 billion to $1.3 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ELF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ELF

