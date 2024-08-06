Live Radio
Dynavax Technologies: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Dynavax Technologies: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 6, 2024, 6:11 PM

EMERYVILLE, Calif. (AP) — EMERYVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Dynavax Technologies Corp. (DVAX) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $11.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Emeryville, California-based company said it had profit of 8 cents.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 6 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $73.8 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DVAX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DVAX

