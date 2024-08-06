Dynavax Technologies: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

EMERYVILLE, Calif. (AP) — EMERYVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Dynavax Technologies Corp. (DVAX) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $11.4 million.…

EMERYVILLE, Calif. (AP) — EMERYVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Dynavax Technologies Corp. (DVAX) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $11.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Emeryville, California-based company said it had profit of 8 cents.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 6 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $73.8 million in the period.

