Dynatrace: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — Dynatrace Inc. (DT) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $38.6…

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — Dynatrace Inc. (DT) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $38.6 million.

The Waltham, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 13 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 33 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 29 cents per share.

The software intellegence company posted revenue of $399.2 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $392.6 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Dynatrace expects its per-share earnings to range from 32 cents to 33 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $404 million to $407 million for the fiscal second quarter.

Dynatrace expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.26 to $1.29 per share, with revenue ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.66 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DT

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.