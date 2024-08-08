Live Radio
Home » Latest News » DXP Enterprises: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DXP Enterprises: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 8, 2024, 3:53 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — DXP Enterprises Inc. (DXPE) on Thursday reported profit of $16.7 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had profit of $1. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.02 per share.

The industrial products supplier posted revenue of $445.6 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DXPE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DXPE

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up