DXP Enterprises: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — DXP Enterprises Inc. (DXPE) on Thursday reported profit of $16.7 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had profit of $1. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.02 per share.

The industrial products supplier posted revenue of $445.6 million in the period.

