Durect: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CUPERTINO, Calif. (AP) — CUPERTINO, Calif. (AP) — Durect Corp. (DRRX) on Tuesday reported a loss of $3.7 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Cupertino, California-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 17 cents per share.

The specialty pharmaceutical company posted revenue of $2.2 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.5 million.

