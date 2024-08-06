Duke Energy: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Duke Energy Corp. (DUK) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $900 million.…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Duke Energy Corp. (DUK) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $900 million.

On a per-share basis, the Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said it had net income of $1.13. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, came to $1.18 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.01 per share.

The electric utility posted revenue of $7.17 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.78 billion.

Duke Energy expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.85 to $6.10 per share.

