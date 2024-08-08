Ducommun: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — Ducommun Inc. (DCO) on Thursday reported profit of $7.7 million…

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — Ducommun Inc. (DCO) on Thursday reported profit of $7.7 million in its second quarter.

The Santa Ana, California-based company said it had net income of 52 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 83 cents per share.

The aerospace industry supplier posted revenue of $197 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DCO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DCO

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.