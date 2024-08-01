Dril-Quip: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Dril-Quip Inc. (DRQ) on Thursday reported a loss of $1.8 million in its second…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Dril-Quip Inc. (DRQ) on Thursday reported a loss of $1.8 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 10 cents per share.

The maker of offshore drilling and production equipment posted revenue of $120.3 million in the period.

