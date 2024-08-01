Live Radio
Dream Finders Homes: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 1, 2024, 7:15 AM

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Dream Finders Homes Inc. (DFH) on Thursday reported earnings of $80.9 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Jacksonville, Florida-based company said it had profit of 81 cents.

The homebuilder posted revenue of $1.06 billion in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DFH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DFH

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

