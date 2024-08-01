Dream Finders Homes: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Dream Finders Homes Inc. (DFH) on Thursday reported earnings of $80.9 million…

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Dream Finders Homes Inc. (DFH) on Thursday reported earnings of $80.9 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Jacksonville, Florida-based company said it had profit of 81 cents.

The homebuilder posted revenue of $1.06 billion in the period.

