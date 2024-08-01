DraftKings: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $63.8 million. The Boston-based…

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $63.8 million.

The Boston-based company said it had profit of 12 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 3 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $1.1 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.12 billion.

DraftKings expects full-year revenue of $5.15 billion.

