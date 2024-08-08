Doximity: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Doximity Inc. (DOCS) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $41.4 million.…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Doximity Inc. (DOCS) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $41.4 million.

The San Francisco-based company said it had profit of 21 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were 28 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 22 cents per share.

The medical social networking site posted revenue of $126.7 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $119.9 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Doximity said it expects revenue in the range of $126.5 million to $127.5 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $514 million to $523 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DOCS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DOCS

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.