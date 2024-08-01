Dorman Products: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

COLMAR, Pa. (AP) — COLMAR, Pa. (AP) — Dorman Products Inc. (DORM) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $47.4…

COLMAR, Pa. (AP) — COLMAR, Pa. (AP) — Dorman Products Inc. (DORM) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $47.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Colmar, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of $1.53. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.67 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.19 per share.

The distributor of parts to automotive retailers posted revenue of $503 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $497.4 million.

Dorman Products expects full-year earnings in the range of $6 to $6.20 per share.

