Dorian LPG: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG) on Thursday reported net income of $51.3 million…

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG) on Thursday reported net income of $51.3 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Stamford, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of $1.25 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.26 per share.

The liquified petroleum gas shipping company posted revenue of $114.4 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LPG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LPG

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.