Dorel Industries: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WESTMOUNT, Quebec (AP) — WESTMOUNT, Quebec (AP) — Dorel Industries Inc. (DIIBF) on Friday reported a loss of $59.5 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Westmount, Quebec-based company said it had a loss of $1.83. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 42 cents per share.

The maker of bicycles, child safety products and home furnishings posted revenue of $348.1 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DIIBF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DIIBF

