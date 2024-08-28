Donaldson: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Donaldson Co. (DCI) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $109.7 million. On a…

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Donaldson Co. (DCI) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $109.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Minneapolis-based company said it had profit of 90 cents. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs, were 94 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 88 cents per share.

The maker of filtration systems posted revenue of $935.4 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $941.1 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $414 million, or $3.38 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.59 billion.

Donaldson expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.56 to $3.72 per share.

