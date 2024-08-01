Dominion Energy: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Dominion Energy Inc. (D) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $572 million.…

The Richmond, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 65 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, were 55 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 58 cents per share.

The energy company posted revenue of $3.49 billion in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.71 billion.

Dominion Energy expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.62 to $2.87 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on D at https://www.zacks.com/ap/D

