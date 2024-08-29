Dollar General: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Dollar General Corp. (DG) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $374.2…

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Dollar General Corp. (DG) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $374.2 million.

The Goodlettsville, Tennessee-based company said it had profit of $1.70 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 23 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.79 per share.

The discount retailer posted revenue of $10.21 billion in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Twenty-three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $10.38 billion.

Dollar General expects full-year earnings to be $5.50 to $6.20 per share.

