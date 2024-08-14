Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Dole: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Dole: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 14, 2024, 6:05 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Dole PLC (DOLE) on Wednesday reported net income of $80.1 million in its second quarter.

The Dublin-based company said it had profit of 84 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 49 cents per share.

The fresh fruit and vegetable company posted revenue of $2.12 billion in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DOLE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DOLE

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up