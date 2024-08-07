Dolby Laboratories: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Dolby Laboratories Inc. (DLB) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $38.4…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Dolby Laboratories Inc. (DLB) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $38.4 million.

The San Francisco-based company said it had net income of 40 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 71 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 59 cents per share.

The creator and licensor of audio, video and voice technologies posted revenue of $288.8 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $286.3 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DLB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DLB

