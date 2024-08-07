DNOW: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — DNOW Inc. (DNOW) on Wednesday reported earnings of $24 million in its second quarter.…

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had profit of 21 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 25 cents per share.

The energy and industrial distribution company posted revenue of $633 million in the period.

