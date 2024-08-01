Live Radio
DMC Global: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 1, 2024, 5:23 PM

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (AP) — BROOMFIELD, Colo. (AP) — DMC Global Inc. (BOOM) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Broomfield, Colorado-based company said it had profit of 24 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and restructuring costs, were 29 cents per share.

The diversified holding company posted revenue of $171.2 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, DMC Global said it expects revenue in the range of $158 million to $168 million.

DMC Global shares have decreased 32% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $12.87, a fall of 30% in the last 12 months.

