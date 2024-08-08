Dixie Group: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DALTON, Ga. (AP) — DALTON, Ga. (AP) — The Dixie Group Inc. (DXYN) on Thursday reported net income of $603,000…

Listen now to WTOP News

DALTON, Ga. (AP) — DALTON, Ga. (AP) — The Dixie Group Inc. (DXYN) on Thursday reported net income of $603,000 in its second quarter.

The Dalton, Georgia-based company said it had net income of 4 cents per share.

The floor covering company posted revenue of $70.5 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DXYN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DXYN

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.